Neal was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Neal was with the big club for all of two days, as his contract was purchased ahead of Tuesday's contest after Monday's game went 15 innings. The 29-year-old made one appearance for Los Angeles, allowing a solo home run in an inning of work. He'll return to the minors to make room for the recently-acquired Alec Asher on the 40-man roster.