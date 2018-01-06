Neal signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Neal split time between Triple-A Nashville and the Athletics each of the previous two seasons. While he posted a respectable 4.24 ERA across 70 major-league innings in 2016, he struggled to a 7.98 ERA across 14.2 innings with the big club in 2017 before being designated for assignment in August. The sinkerballer also owns a brutal 3.9 K/9 across 84.2 frames at the highest level. Look for Neal to serve as organizational pitching depth next year.