Neal had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Neal will provide a fresh arm out of the Dodgers' bullpen after the team used all eight of their relievers during Monday's 15-inning affair. The 29-year-old is being stretched out as a starter in the minors, so he should be able to go multiple innings if needed. In order to clear room on the 40-man roster, Jesus Liranzo was designated for assignment.