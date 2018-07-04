Dodgers' Zach Neal: Shipped to Dodgers
Neal was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers on Wednesday along with reliever Dylan Floro and international signing bonus pool space in exchange for minor-league pitchers James Marinan and Aneurys Zabala.
The Dodgers will get Neal back from the Reds after previously trading him to Cincinnati in April, but he's probably the least desirable of the three commodities Los Angeles received in Wednesday's deal. The 29-year-old owns a 4.94 ERA over 31 career appearances in the big leagues and has been even worse across 49.1 innings at the Triple-A level in 2018, posting a 5.47 ERA and 1.36 WHIP while notching just 29 strikeouts.
