Neal will start the Dodgers' Cactus League game Saturday against Kansas City, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Neal will be stretched out as a starter after appearing exclusively out of the bullpen in six games for Oakland last year. The 29-year-old righty owns a career 4.89 ERA and a 10.7 percent strikeout rate in 84.2 major-league innings, so he's unlikely to be more than organizational depth for the Dodgers this season.