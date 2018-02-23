Dodgers' Zach Neal: To be stretched out as starter
Neal will start the Dodgers' Cactus League game Saturday against Kansas City, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Neal will be stretched out as a starter after appearing exclusively out of the bullpen in six games for Oakland last year. The 29-year-old righty owns a career 4.89 ERA and a 10.7 percent strikeout rate in 84.2 major-league innings, so he's unlikely to be more than organizational depth for the Dodgers this season.
