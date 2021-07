Reks was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday's game against Arizona, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reks played in one game with Los Angeles during a brief mid-June call-up and went hitless across two at-bats. With pitcher Edwin Uceta landing on the injured list with a lumbar strain, Reks finds himself back on the 26-man roster starting Saturday. The rookie figures to serve as a reserve outfielder going forward.