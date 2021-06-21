Reks was called up by the Dodgers on Monday.
Reks doesn't come with much pedigree, as he was merely a 10th-round pick back in 2017 and is now a 27-year-old with zero big-league experience to his name. He's produced an above-average batting line at each of his minor-league stops, however, and has swung a very hot bat for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, slashing .341/.445/.577 in 32 games. It's taken a .521 BABIP to get him to that line, though, and he's striking out 32.0 percent of the time, so the chances of him becoming anything more than a bench bat appear slim, especially considering that he's strictly a corner outfielder. Edwin Uceta was optioned in a corresponding move.