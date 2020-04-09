Dodgers' Zach Reks: Impressive in spring action
Reks slashed .368/.556/.684 with a 1.240 OPS, three doubles, one home run, five RBI and eight walks in Cactus League play.
Reks opened many eyes with his spring performance as he not only hit for a high average but paced the club with eight walks. Though he's not typically listed among the team's top prospects, Reks owns a career .300 minor-league average over 908 at-bats. He showed little power over his first two professional seasons but blossomed with 28 home runs and 93 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 151-160
.Getting deeper into the talent pool, there's still lots of potentially key players available...