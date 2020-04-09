Reks slashed .368/.556/.684 with a 1.240 OPS, three doubles, one home run, five RBI and eight walks in Cactus League play.

Reks opened many eyes with his spring performance as he not only hit for a high average but paced the club with eight walks. Though he's not typically listed among the team's top prospects, Reks owns a career .300 minor-league average over 908 at-bats. He showed little power over his first two professional seasons but blossomed with 28 home runs and 93 RBI between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019.