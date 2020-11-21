Reks' contract was purchased by the Dodgers on Friday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
A 27-year-old outfielder, Reks is several years older than the typical prospect who gets protected from the Rule 5 draft, but the Dodgers clearly felt his proximity to the majors and above-average left-handed power would have been appealing to other teams if he had not been added to the 40-man roster. This is a very talented 40-man roster, so Reks will have a hard time earning more than a part-time role in the coming years.