Reks (undisclosed) is still on the injured list and has not yet joined the team at its alternate training site, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reks landed on the injured list July 8, though the Dodgers have yet to give a reason for the outfielder's absence. The 26-year-old was included on the 60-man roster after a strong spring in which he hit .368/.556/.684 and drew eight walks.