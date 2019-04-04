Dodgers' Zach Willeman: To join full-season affiliate soon
Willeman is being held back in extended spring training, but should join a full-season affiliate in the near future, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Willeman, a 6-foot-2 righty, had Tommy John surgery just before the Dodgers selected him in the 19th round of the 2017 draft. However, he returned late last season and touched 99 mph with his fastball. He could really improve his stock this year if he can stay relatively healthy and is able to command his power arsenal.
