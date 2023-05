Burdi was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after being claimed off waivers from the Rays on Friday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Rays deemed Burdi no longer worthy of a 40-man roster spot, but the Dodgers will keep him around in that role, albeit not as part of the active roster. The oft-injured righty owns a career 8.44 ERA in 21.1 innings at the major-league level after giving up six runs (five earned) in his four innings with Tampa Bay.