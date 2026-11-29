The Dodgers signed Kelly (elbow) to a minor-league contract Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kelly spent the final three months of the 2026 regular season on the Red Sox's injured list due to right elbow inflammation before being waived by the team in early November. He'll get a new opportunity with the Dodgers and will have the chance to compete for a bullpen spot for the 2027 campaign. Kelly appeared in 16 regular-season games for Boston prior to his injury and posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 16.1 innings.