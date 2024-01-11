Hope was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers along with Jackson Ferris on Thursday in exchange for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte.

The Dodgers picked up two high-upside teenagers in exchange for their spare parts, with Hope really upping his stock with a strong 11-game showing in the Arizona Complex League after the Cubs selected him in the 11th round. He has plus raw power and plus-plus speed and slashed .286/.419/.543 with three home runs and three steals, but he also struck out 13 times in those 11 games. Hope, who turns 19 later this month, should head to Single-A this season.