Hope was invited to major-league spring training, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Hope will open spring training with the big-league club for a second straight season. As one of LA's top prospects, he spent 121 games at High-A Great Lakes a season ago but finished out the 2025 campaign at Double-A Tulsa (six games). It would make sense for the 21-year-old to open the 2026 season at Double-A after gaining valuable experience against big-league arms to start camp.