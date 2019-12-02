Domingo Santana: Not tendered contract
Santana wasn't tendered a contract ahead of Monday's non-tender deadline, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Santana will become a free agent after the Mariners declined to tender him a contract. He slashed .253/.329/.441 with 21 home runs, 69 RBI and eight stolen bases over 121 games a season ago.
