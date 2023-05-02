Leone opted out of his minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday and is now a free agent, Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Leone has posted a 1.59 ERA and 15:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings at Triple-A Round Rock but was evidently told by the Rangers a promotion wasn't imminent. The 31-year-old should be able to latch on with another club quickly, perhaps even on a major-league deal.
More News
-
Rangers' Dominic Leone: Rejoins Texas, heading to minors•
-
Rangers' Dominic Leone: Looks healthy for camp•
-
Rangers' Dominic Leone: Signs minor-league deal with Texas•
-
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants•
-
Giants' Dominic Leone: Placed on injured list•
-
Giants' Dominic Leone: Command lacking in fifth loss•