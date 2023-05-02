Leone opted out of his minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday and is now a free agent, Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Leone has posted a 1.59 ERA and 15:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings at Triple-A Round Rock but was evidently told by the Rangers a promotion wasn't imminent. The 31-year-old should be able to latch on with another club quickly, perhaps even on a major-league deal.