Smith exercised the opt-out clause in his contract with the Yankees on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Smith signed a minor-league deal with New York in late March, producing a .255 average with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases over 165 at-bats in 44 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 29-year-old slashed .317/.389/.622 with seven long balls and 22 RBI over 82 at-bats in 22 games in May, and he'll now look to find a major-league opportunity elsewhere.