Donnie Hart: Headed to open market
Hart is set to become a free agent after declining his outright assignment to Triple-A Syracuse, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Hart appeared in five major-league games this season, firing 7.2 scoreless frames while fanning three and walking four over that stretch. He'll now test his value on the open market.
