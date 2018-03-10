Hand and the Tigers did not agree to a minor-league deal Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Bostonreports.

Drellich mistakenly reported earlier Friday the two sides had reached a deal pending medicals, but Hand officially remains a free agent although the deal was reportedly in progress. The 31-year-old could still end up signing with Detroit but at this point he is still free to sign elsewhere.

