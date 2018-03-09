Donovan Hand: Signs with Tigers
Hand agreed to a minor-league contract with Detroit on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hand spent a majority of last season at the Triple-A level and has only appeared in 32 major-league games, with 31 of them coming in 2013 for the Brewers. He is set to serve as organizational depth for Detroit during this upcoming campaign, and will likely begin the year at Triple-A Toledo.
