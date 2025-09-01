The Mariners released Solano on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Solano loses his spot on the roster after the Mariners selected the contracts of Harry Ford and Luke Jackson on Monday. The 37-year-old Solano slashed .252/.295/.344 with three home runs, 21 RBI, 10 runs scored and an 8:38 BB:K across 176 plate appearances with Seattle.