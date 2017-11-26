Fister agreed to a major-league deal with the Rangers on Sunday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Fister's signing is still pending a physical, but it currently appears that the 33-year-old is on his way to Arlington. Fister posted a 4.88 ERA (3.98 FIP) last season over 90.1 innings (15 starts) and drastically increased his strikeout rate from 14.8 percent in 2016 to a career-high 21.2 percent clip in 2017. The righty will be a key component in the Rangers' 2018 rotation that is sorely in need of some more reliable starting options.

