Anderson was released by the White Sox on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports
Anderson was sent to the team's alternate training site on Aug. 11, but now will become a free agent. He appeared in just one game for Chicago, allowing six runs on four hits and two walks against Cleveland on Aug. 8.
More News
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Sent to alternate training site•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Contract purchased by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Earns spot on 60-man roster•
-
White Sox's Drew Anderson: Signs with White Sox•
-
Drew Anderson: Cut loose by Philly•