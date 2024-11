Anderson re-signed with the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization for $1.2 million Saturday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Anderson was transferred from the Tigers to the SSG Landers in April. He made 23 starts for the Landers in 2024, going 11-3 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 158:53 K:BB over 115.2 innings.