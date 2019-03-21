Drew Butera: Granted release
Butera was released by the Phillies on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Butera hit a fine .250/.382/.500 with two homers and a 6:7 BB:K through 14 games this spring, but it wasn't enough for him to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster over backup Andrew Knapp. He'll look to latch on elsewhere as catching depth.
