Dosch announced Thursday via his personal Twitter account that he would end his playing career.

A 2013 seventh-round pick out of Youngstown State, Dosch spent all five of his professional seasons in the Orioles system, topping out at Triple-A Norfolk in 2017 and 2018. Though he held his own against International League competition last season (112 wRC+ in 394 plate appearances), the 26-year-old wasn't a member of the 40-man roster and likely would have needed a few breaks to earn a cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2019.