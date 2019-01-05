Drew Dosch: Ends playing career
Dosch announced Thursday via his personal Twitter account that he would end his playing career.
A 2013 seventh-round pick out of Youngstown State, Dosch spent all five of his professional seasons in the Orioles system, topping out at Triple-A Norfolk in 2017 and 2018. Though he held his own against International League competition last season (112 wRC+ in 394 plate appearances), the 26-year-old wasn't a member of the 40-man roster and likely would have needed a few breaks to earn a cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst