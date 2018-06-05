Hutchison was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, but he rejected the assignment and will become a free agent, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hutchison accrued a 4.64 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 19:13 K:BB across 21.1 innings for the Phillies in 2018. He'll look to latch on elsewhere after spending time with Toronto, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia over the last six years.

