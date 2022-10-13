Hutchison cleared waivers and elected free agency Thursday.
Hutchison was designated for assignment Tuesday after he posted a 4.53 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 105.1 innings over 28 appearances (18 starts) in the majors this year. He'll be free to seek out other opportunities heading into the offseason.
