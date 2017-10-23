Drew Hutchison: Elects free agency
Hutchison has elected free agency, Rob Biertempfel of TribLive.com reports.
Hutchison was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers last month, but the 27-year-old decided to test the free agent market rather than accept his minor-league assignment. He owns a 4.93 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 8.3 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 across 417.2 career major-league innings.
