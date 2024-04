Pomeranz was released by the Dodgers on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz had an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract and has exercised it. The veteran left-hander allowed six runs over five innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City, although he did have a 7:1 K:BB and was touching 94 mph with his fastball, per Ardaya. He should be able to land on his feet in another organization.