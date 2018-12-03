Rucinski agreed Friday with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $1 million contract that includes a $200,000 signing bonus, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 29-year-old Rucinski made 32 appearances out of the Miami bullpen last season, logging a 4.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 35.1 innings. The Marlins outrighted Rucinski off the 40-man roster shortly after the season ended, so the right-hander likely would have had to settle for a minor-league contract had he remained stateside. Instead, he'll earn a bigger paycheck by spending the next year overseas, a stint he could parlay into another look at the MLB level in 2020.