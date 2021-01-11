Rucinski re-signed Jan. 1 with the Korea Baseball Organization's NC Dinos on a one-year, $1.8 million contract.
Rucinski's decision to remain overseas comes as little surprise with him coming off consecutive seasons as an anchor in the rotation for the Dinos. His 3.05 ERA in 2020 was identical to his mark from his first KBO campaign, and it helped the Dinos to their first title in franchise history. He picked up two wins and a save in the Korean Series, throwing five shutout innings in the decisive Game 6.