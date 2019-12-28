Drew Rucinski: Staying in Korea
Rucinski signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on Saturday that includes a $200,000 signing bonus, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
The 30-year-old appeared in 32 games for the Marlins in 2018 out of the bullpen, recording a 4.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, but he was unable to secure a spot on the roster following the season. The right-hander then spent 2019 with the NC Dinos, where he recorded a 3.05 ERA and a 119:45 K:BB over 30 starts. He'll spend at least one more year overseas, with the possibility of landing a contract with a major-league team in 2021 if he can have another strong performance in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...