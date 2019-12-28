Rucinski signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on Saturday that includes a $200,000 signing bonus, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

The 30-year-old appeared in 32 games for the Marlins in 2018 out of the bullpen, recording a 4.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, but he was unable to secure a spot on the roster following the season. The right-hander then spent 2019 with the NC Dinos, where he recorded a 3.05 ERA and a 119:45 K:BB over 30 starts. He'll spend at least one more year overseas, with the possibility of landing a contract with a major-league team in 2021 if he can have another strong performance in 2020.