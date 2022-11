Smyly declined his portion of the $10 million mutual option with the Cubs for 2023 on Tuesday, making him a free agent, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Smyly signed with Chicago in March and started 22 games last season, and he pitched well with a 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 91:26 K:BB across 106.1 innings. The Cubs are interested in re-signing the 33-year-old lefty, though he figures to garner a fair amount of interest in free agency following a solid showing in 2022.