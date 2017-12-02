Drew Smyly: Non-tendered by Mariners
The Mariners declined to tender Smyly (elbow) a contract for 2018, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
This is hardly a surprise given that Smyly will likely miss the first half of 2018 at least after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer. Smyly showed great promise earlier in his career between Detroit and Tampa Bay, but the injuries have added up -- he missed a large portion of 2015 with shoulder troubles -- and at this point it's anyone's guess as to what kind of pitcher he will be when he comes back.
