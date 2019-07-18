Smyly elected free agency Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Smyly's stint with the Brewers didn't last long, as the southpaw made just three appearances with the team's Triple-A affiliate -- posting a 4.97 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 12.2 innings -- before returning to the open market. The 30-year-old Smyly spent time with the Rangers earlier in the season but was designated for assignment after going 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 52:34 K:BB in 51.1 innings.

