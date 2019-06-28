Smyly was released by the Rangers on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smyly was designated for assignment last week after posting an 8.42 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 52:34 K:BB over 51.1 innings this season. The 30-year-old was acquired from the Cubs in November but failed to find his footing in Texas and will look to latch on elsewhere.