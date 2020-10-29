Steckenrider (triceps) was reinstated from the 45-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Wichita on Wednesday, but he refused the assignment and was released by the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 29-year-old was placed on the long-term IL before the start of the season and never pitched during the 2020 campaign. Steckenrider appeared in 15 games during 2019 with the Marlins and had a 6.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings while serving up six homers.