Weeks (shoulder) was let go by Arizona on Friday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

It's been a rough week for Weeks, who underwent season-ending surgery Monday. The Diamondbacks, who had him in camp as merely a non-roster invitee, didn't feel the need to pay him while he recovers. He'll look for work next spring but will be heading into his age-29 season having yet to make his MLB debut.