Durbin Feltman: Heads to Boston at No. 100 overall

The Red Sox have selected Feltman with the 100th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The closer for TCU each of the past three seasons, Feltman leaned on two plus offerings -- a mid-to-upper 90s fastball and mid-80s slider with late life -- to rack up strikeouts at prolific rates during his collegiate career. Due to his lack of developed secondary pitches and slight build (six-foot, 190 pounds), Feltman is unlikely to transition to a starting role if he signs with the Red Sox and could move quickly through the system as a relief prospect.