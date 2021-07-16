The Tigers released Garneau from his minor-league contract Thursday.
Garneau was sidelined for most of May with a fractured wrist, but he returned to action for Toledo in early June and was slashing .176/.283/.431 across 60 plate appearances with the affiliate on the season. Toledo already had Grayson Greiner and Juan Centeno on the roster as options at catcher, rendering the 33-year-old Garneau somewhat redundant. Garneau will look to land a minor-league deal with an organization lacking in catching depth at the Triple-A level.