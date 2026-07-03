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Dustin Harris: Opts out of deal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harris opted out of his minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Rather than adding him to the major-league roster, Chicago granted Harris his release. The 26-year-old was DFA'd by Chicago in April and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Astros before being designated for assignment by Houston less than a month later. He quickly re-signed with the White Sox on a minor-league deal in May and slashed .312/.396/.490 with six homers, 26 RBI, 32 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 19:35 BB:K across 183 trips to the plate with Triple-A Charlotte. Harris will now look for an opportunity elsewhere.

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