The Nationals have selected Saenz with the 112th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A lefty out of Texas A&M, Saenz became a full-time starter this past season after serving as a swingman during his first two collegiate campaigns. He has a plus slider to go along with a fastball that tops out at 95 mph. The development of his changeup could be the key to him being able to stick as a starter.