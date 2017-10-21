Floro has decided to hit the free agent market, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Floro was outrighted off the 40-man roster in late August and has decided to take his services to free agency rather than return to the Dodgers' minor league system. He will now look to find himself a better situation heading into 2018 with a different organization.

