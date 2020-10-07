1 DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 2B

Though he was deserving of skepticism for his mid-career breakout last year, DJ LeMahieu ended up blowing away his 2019 production, emerging as a distant No. 1 at a position so consumed by failure that he makes for arguably the best position-scarcity pick of any player in 2021.

2 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B

Some of Ozzie Albies' underlying numbers, like the strikeout rate and expected stats, still looked wonky in the end, but mostly because his attempts to play through a wrist injury early in the year put him in such a hole. He was as good as ever after returning in September and remains a safe bet to contribute in five categories.

3 Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks 2B

Ketel Marte had his share of skeptics after a massive breakout in 2019, which would seem to make his 2020 a cut-and-dried case of regression. He had his own wrist issue to contend with, though, and his average exit velocity and launch angle were were only slightly off from 2019 (and better than any year otherwise).

4 Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B

As with Marte, Jose Altuve's struggles were only evident in the raw numbers and not any obvious changes to his batted-ball profile. While he did strike out a little more in 2020, the change wasn't enough to make the house of cards topple. It adds fuel to the sign-stealing narrative, of course, but the lack of high-end options here encourages a glass-half-full approach.

5 Cavan Biggio Toronto Blue Jays 2B

It was a nice sophomore follow-up for Cavan Biggio, who again made a useful contribution in home runs and stolen bases while demonstrating plus on-base skills, but his .215 xBA and .347 xSLG still point to a concerning batted-ball profile that relies too much on fly balls for someone who makes such weak contact. He's maxed out, in other words.

6 Keston Hiura Milwaukee Brewers 2B

The hope was that the strikeouts would level off for Keston Hiura in his sophomore season, and the assumption was he'd be fine if they didn't, given how hard he impacted the ball is a rookie. He ended up taking a step back in both areas, leading to the disappointment that was, but you wouldn't want to write off the upside based on a two-month sample.

7 Mike Moustakas Cincinnati Reds 2B

Mike Moustakas' 2020 exemplifies how the thin the line between success and failure is for a player like him. He was pretty much the same as always in terms of impacting the ball, but the results were on the lower end of his range of outcomes. The strikeouts were elevated, but not in a way that's concerning over a two-month sample. Expect another .250ish batting average and 30ish home runs.

8 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B

The Rays' constant mixing and matching forces me to move down someone like Brandon Lowe, who went back to sitting against virtually every lefty in September even though the numbers didn't warrant it. The greatly reduced strikeout rate makes the whole profile appear more viable, and I might rank him as high as third if not for the playing time concerns.

9 Robinson Cano New York Mets 2B

It's tempting to rank Robinson Cano higher than this at a position with so few assurances, but considering he'll be 38, how much of an assurance is he? He rebounded nicely after a 2019 decline that wasn't all that it seemed, but he saved his worst for right about the time everyone jumped back on board, delivering a .721 OPS in September.

10 Tommy La Stella Oakland Athletics 2B

This ranking presumes Tommy La Stella signs somewhere to play every day, having now proven twice over he deserves to, but it's possible he winds up the better half of a platoon. There's a case for him to go even higher in a points league, given how infrequently he strikes out, but it would be difficult to pass up the higher-ceiling choices ahead of him.

11 Jake Cronenworth San Diego Padres 2B

Jake Cronenworth claimed the Padres' second base job with a huge August but then went missing in September, hitting .183 with a .543 OPS. His expected stats -- specifically, the .324 xBA and .541 xSLG -- paint a rosier picture than the one we got, but it's based on a two-month sample for a player who didn't even reach the majors until age 26.

12 Nick Madrigal Chicago White Sox 2B

Nick Madrigal's ability to make contact was as freakish as advertised, his 6.4 percent strikeout rate putting him among the safest bets for batting average. It doesn't look like any more power development is on the horizon, though, which means he'll need to run more (as he's proven capable of doing) to be more than a category specialist.

13 Jonathan Villar Toronto Blue Jays 2B

I have few nice things to say about Jonathan Villar, which should give you a sense of how the rest of this position shakes out. He can steal bases with the best of them, which is enough to make him useful in 5x5 leagues, but his worst hitting traits caught up to him in 2020, which means he's probably looking at a backup role in 2021. We'll see where he signs.

14 Gavin Lux Los Angeles Dodgers 2B

Might as well shoot for upside at this point, right? Gavin Lux was a consensus top-five prospect coming into this year, with big minor-league numbers the past two, so even though the Dodgers held him back at the start and he contributed next to nothing when he arrived, the will-be 23-year-old still gets the benefit of the doubt.

15 Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies 2B

He's likely done as a shortstop, but Jean Segura's competent hitting is needed more at this position now. His profile changed in some unexpected ways this year, his strikeout rate and launch angle both rising to make him more of a power threat and less of a batting average contributor if it continues. You can probably rule out a helpful steals total.

16 Scott Kingery Philadelphia Phillies 2B

Scott Kingery was patently useless in 2020 -- really, I can't point to any reason for optimism -- but he had a difficult return from COVID-19 and is sure to keep getting chances since he's already locked into a long-term deal. Maybe you can find someone you like more in a points league, but the power/speed package remains too enticing to pass up in 5x5.

17 Jon Berti Miami Marlins 2B

Since these are strictly 5x5 rankings, I'll tap a category specialist to help fill out the top 20. As expected, the Marlins continued to find at-bats for Jon Berti all over the diamond, and he continued to steal bases. He showed some on-base skills, too, which makes the bat less risky this time around even if there's no power to speak of.

18 Ty France Seattle Mariners 2B

The extent of Ty France's upside is questionable given his low average exit velocity, but he seems to be locked into a job with his new club and hit over .300 at each of his two stops after hitting nearly .400 in the minors last year. He's interesting, if nothing else, and interesting is in short supply at this position.

19 Garrett Hampson Colorado Rockies 2B

For a stretch in mid-August, Garrett Hampson looked like he had figured things out, even getting to hit leadoff for a couple weeks, but then strikeouts began piling up in a way that's untenable for a hitter with his profile. He still has youth, speed and a favorable home environment working for him, but hope is fading.

20 Joey Wendle Tampa Bay Rays 3B