1 Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B

Because Kurtz ended up with just a .256 batting average, it's tempting to conclude that his sky-high strikeout rate finally brought him back down to earth a little, but in reality, the thumb sprain that prematurely ended his season is to blame. When the injury was first reported on June 18, he was batting .280 with a .951 OPS, which isn't far off from his historic rookie season. Hitters who can consistently deliver a near-1.000 OPS are a rare breed indeed.

2 Miguel Vargas Chicago White Sox 3B

Though I'm ranking first basemen here, what makes Vargas the easy call at No. 2 is his eligibility at third base, a much scarcer position for 2027. He's sure to raise some suspicion as a potential one-hit wonder, but as the largest gainer in average bat speed this year, his power appears to be legitimate. Other standout skills include his on-base ability and, by the standard of corner infielders, his speed.

3 Sal Stewart Cincinnati Reds 1B

Another player elevated by his third base eligibility, Stewart may find even more skeptics than Vargas, since his Baseball Savant page isn't as red and his triple slash line doesn't measure up to his counting stats. But even so, he made a positive contribution in all five Rotisserie categories, and I think he has room to grow in batting average and home runs, given that we've seen better line drive and pull-air rates from him in the past.

4 Ben Rice New York Yankees DH

My first instinct choice for No. 1 at this position instead falls to No. 4, mostly in the name of position scarcity (see Vargas, Stewart), but don't make the mistake of thinking that because Rice is forfeiting his catcher eligibility, he's also forfeiting his Fantasy worth. If he can get his strikeout and pull-air rates back to where they were in 2025, I dare say his best is still to come.

5 Pete Alonso Baltimore Orioles 1B

Following his disastrous first month with the Orioles, Alonso, who showed up from May 1 on, was about the best version we've ever seen, and his expected stats would suggest he has a chance to be a plus for batting average now that he's not so pull-heavy. Realistically, though, the full-season numbers offer the safest projection for next year, and they're plenty good enough.

6 Matt Olson Atlanta Braves 1B

Alonso and Olson ranking back-to-back is a tale as old as time. Their 2026 seasons followed opposite trajectories, with Olson starting hot and finishing poorly, but in the end, they were both 40-homer guys who logged a ton of at-bats. Alonso looks like the better bet for batting average now, which is why he gets the edge here, but they've both had enough ups and downs in that area to keep the mystery alive.

7 Rafael Devers San Francisco Giants 1B

Just when I was ready to write off Devers as a one-dimensional slugger akin to Jake Burger or something equally gross, he bounced back with a second half reminiscent of his Boston days. He shortened his swing to cut down on his strikeouts in a way that didn't compromise his power. It's reasonable to say he's more volatile than Alonso and Olson, but his upside isn't so different, particularly since he seems unaffected by the dimensions of Oracle Park.

8 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies 1B

I sense a collective eagerness to write off Harper at (soon to be) 34, but he's quietly had a banger of a 2026, avoiding the usual IL stints while reemerging as a preeminent on-base threat. And hey, he's outfield-eligible again, which is no small development given the depth at first base. I suppose further decline is possible, but Alonso and Olson aren't exactly spring chickens themselves.

9 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays 1B

The steelman case for Guerrero, who's likely to be the most contentious first baseman for 2027, is that he was playing with a bad back basically from the start, and he wouldn't be the first hitter debilitated by such an affliction. It's the only explanation that makes sense for a 27-year-old early-round mainstay whose bat speed and plate discipline readings were basically unchanged. However, I'm still giving him less than the full benefit of the doubt because, for all his theoretical upside, even his 2025 wasn't much better than the season Alec Burleson has had.

10 Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals RF

After teasing us for about a full calendar year, Caglianone finally began to live up to his massive exit velocities in June, and from that point forward, he paced out to be a .300 hitter with about 35 homers. If he takes the next step of putting the ball in the air more in 2027, he might challenge Kurtz for the top spot at the position.

11 Bryce Eldridge San Francisco Giants DH

Caglianone's ability to impact a baseball has gotten more attention than Eldridge's. However, the latter might be on a similar trajectory -- especially when you consider that he's two years younger than Caglianone. The soon-to-be 22-year-old has had a much better rookie season than I would have projected, getting his strikeout rate below where it was at Triple-A and establishing himself as platoon-proof with better numbers against lefties than righties—big things to come.

12 Alec Burleson St. Louis Cardinals 1B

I want to say Burleson has maxed out his production this season because it's been better than projected, but he's actually underachieved, according to Statcast, particularly in slugging. He's made a ton of hard contact, speeding up his swing to increase both his exit velocity and his pull-air rate, but his platoon splits and home venue are two factors still working against him.

13 Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers 1B

Part of me thinks it's too early to bury Freeman, whose batted-ball profile and expected stats are largely unchanged from the previous two years and whose second-half power outage was mostly a consequence of his bum knee. But getting banged up comes with the territory at age 37, and I'd rather get out too early than too late. I'll add that ranking him 13th at this position isn't exactly burying him, as you'll observe from the quality of players to follow.

14 Willson Contreras Boston Red Sox 1B

The move to Fenway Park wasn't a sure thing for Willson Contreras, who had always been an opposite-field hitter, but he's had the good sense to adapt to his environment, delivering the best pull and fly ball rates of his career by far. He's been a monster at home, offering hope of a strong second act in his mid-30s, though an injury-addled second half introduces some doubts.

15 Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox 1B

Early on, it seemed like the concerns over the amount of swing-and-miss in Murakami's game were overblown as he managed to sustain a batting average in the .240 range, but it's all come to a head in August and September. He's capable of leading the league in home runs, but he just misses too many hittable pitches, profiling like another Joey Gallo. It's tempting to rank him lower, but we can hope for improvement in Year 2.

16 Luis Garcia New York Yankees 1B

Garcia made some adjustments to his setup and approach this spring with the goal of reducing the holes in his swing and doing more damage on contact, and boy, has he. He completely changed his profile with one of the biggest increases in bat speed of any player. He would seem to be well-suited for a full season at Yankee Stadium, too, but the problem -- and it's a big one -- is that he continues to sit against almost every lefty.

17 Jake Bauers Milwaukee Brewers 1B

Bauers has been legitimately awesome in 2026, as all the red on his Baseball Savant page will tell you, impacting the ball harder than ever before and working the count like he's straight out of the Moneyball era. He's done it all while playing through shin splints and a broken big toe. Of course, sustainability is a major question, given his past mediocrity, and his free agency this offseason could also upset the apple cart.

18 Curtis Mead Boston Red Sox 3B

The Red Sox paid a steep price for Mead during what was shaping up to be a breakout season, but because the 25-year-old played in just one game before fracturing his wrist, we don't know how he would have fared with his new club or what kind of role he would have ultimately had. Presumably, he's the everyday second baseman, but because he brings no defensive value, any slippage could cost him dearly. Still, his enviable eligibility (third base and perhaps eventually second) earns him much benefit of the doubt.

19 Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B

The increased exposure of a full-time role led to the league adjusting to Aranda in the second half, bringing his batting average and on-base percentage down to size. Maybe can adjust back and be a true standout in those areas again, but seeing as he's already 28, it's better to treat him like a conventional corner infielder who will make modest contributions to everything but stolen bases while always facing the threat of a platoon.

20 Vinnie Pasquantino Kansas City Royals 1B