Ranking relievers this time of year is an exercise in futility. The only ones who matter in traditional Fantasy leagues are the ones who get saves, and we can only guess as to who those will be right now.

I'm pretty confident in 16 of my guesses -- the first 16 mentioned here -- but not necessarily in who they'll be getting saves for. Two of them, David Bednar and Raisel Iglesias, are free agents. Their impending departures would open up opportunities for others, such as Robert Suarez in Atlanta, but we also have to entertain the possibility of them staying put. Or they could sign with a team that already has a presumed closer, reducing two potential save sources to one. And don't get me started on trades.

Early rankings: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP

More than at any of the other positions, then, you'll want to take these rankings with a grain of salt. They're just a first concept of what the relief-pitcher landscape could look like and they may present a bleaker picture than the final one, since more save sources will be known by the time we're drafting for real.

I'll add that two of these pitchers, Grant Taylor and Ian Seymour, are featured here not for their potential to close but their potential to start. Starting pitchers with relief pitcher eligibility are rare, and while the distinction hardly matters in traditional Rotisserie leagues, it can matter a great deal in Head-to-Head. Other such pitchers who missed the cut for this top 20 (but not by much) include Griffin Jax and Troy Melton.

Note that the focus here is standard 5x5 scoring (such as Rotisserie leagues), but scroll a little further, and you'll see my rankings for points leagues as well.

What changes in points leagues?

1. Mason Miller, SD

2. Cade Smith, CLE

3. Josh Hader, HOU

4. Jhoan Duran, PHI

5. Louie Varland, TOR

6. Mason Montgomery, PIT

7. Aroldis Chapman, BOS

8. David Bednar, free agent

9. Bryan Baker TB

10. Jacob Latz, TEX

11. Andres Munoz, SEA

12. Trevor Megill, MIL

13. Grant Taylor, CHW

14. Ian Seymour, TB

15. Edwin Diaz, LAD

16. Raisel Iglesias, free agent

17. Griffin Jax, TB

18. Troy Melton, DET

19. Emilio Pagan, DET

20. Devin Williams, NYM