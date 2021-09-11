site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Eddie Butler: Released by Royals
Butler was released by the Royals earlier this week.
A former top prospect in the Rockies system, Butler logged a 6.01 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 79.1 innings at Triple-A this year.
