Atlanta declined Rosario's $9 million option for 2024 on Monday.

Rosario slashed .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI over 142 games for Atlanta this season and is also a National League Gold Glove finalist in left field. Ultimately, Atlanta still felt he wasn't worth the $9 million investment as a platoon bat. Rosario shouldn't have trouble finding a starting job somewhere.